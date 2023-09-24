Steinbeger, Shirley

Obituaries
2 hours ago
X

Steinbeger, Shirley A

Shirley A Steinberger, 89 of St. Paris, passed away on September 21, 2023. Visitation will be held at 4  7 PM Tuesday, September 26, 2023, in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, September 27, 2023, in the Westville Methodist Church.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Vernon Funeral Home - Urbana

235 Miami Street

Urbana, OH

43078

https://www.vernonfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Miller, Marilyn
2
Powers, James
3
Hickey, Charles
4
Stitt, Linda
5
Finley, Tina
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top