Steinbeger, Shirley A
Shirley A Steinberger, 89 of St. Paris, passed away on September 21, 2023. Visitation will be held at 4 7 PM Tuesday, September 26, 2023, in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, September 27, 2023, in the Westville Methodist Church.
Funeral Home Information
Vernon Funeral Home - Urbana
235 Miami Street
Urbana, OH
43078
https://www.vernonfh.com/