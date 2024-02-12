Stein, Paul Robert



Paul Robert Stein, age 96 of Mendon, passed away on Friday, February 9, 2024 at the Miller Place. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at the St. Johns Lutheran Church, with Rev. Douglas Meyer officiating. Burial will follow in the Swamp College Cemetery with Military Honors provided by the Celina American Legion Post #210 and the Celina Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #1753. Friends and family may call at the Lehman-Dzendzel Funeral Home in Celina from 2:00 P.M.  7:00 P.M. on Tuesday, February 13, 2024 and at the church an hour before services on Wednesday. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Johns Builders 1100 N. Main St. Celina, OH 45822. Condolences may be shared with the Stein Family online at LehmanDzendzelFH.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com