Stein, James David



Stein, James David, age 79 of Homes Beach, FL, passed away on August 16, 2023 at Manatee Memorial Hospital. Preceded in death by his wife Diane Stein, brothers George Stein, J.W. Stein, and Michael Stein, sisters Virginia Cotseres and Margaret Boyd, and parents Elder John and Anna Lee Stein. Survived by sisters Katherine Riccobono, Christine Morris and Bettye Hudson, and brother Timothy Stein. James was a US Army Veteran. Funeral Services will be held at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave., Dayton, OH 45429 as follows: 10-11am Visitation, with a funeral service at 11am, on Friday, August 25, 2023. Burial will follow at David's Cemetery. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.



Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel

5471 Far Hills Ave

Dayton, OH

45429

http://www.tobias-funeral.com