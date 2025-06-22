Stein, Elaine Lois



Elaine Isaacson Stein (6/20/1924) passed away at Tidewell Hospice House in Sarasota, Florida on June 8, 2025. She was born in Washington, DC and grew up in Dayton, OH. During WWII, at what is now Wright Patterson Air Force Base, she met and later married Robert A. Stein. They were happily married for 73 years. Elaine designed three beautiful homes between Dayton and Longboat Key with the first a well-admired, early example of mid-century modern interior and exterior design. She worked as the president of the League of Women Voters of Dayton in the 1950's. She helped found and chaired the Dayton Wegerzen Gardens Foundation. In addition to gardens, she loved traveling, art and science. The modern art that she and Bob collected is now part of the Robert and Elaine Stein Galleries at Wright State University. She took classes and read books about cosmology and modern physics, and up until near the very end, she watched "The Universe" every night. Elaine is predeceased by her parents Max and Sylvia, her brothers Howard and Milton (Jim), and her beloved husband Bob. She leaves her children and their spouses (Bob Jr & Jan, Leslie & Doug, Bill & JoAnn, Cindy & Mike), nine grandchildren, and four great grandchildren. Donations in her memory can be given to The League of Women Voters or the ACLU.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com