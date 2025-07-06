Steiger, Philip D.



Philip D. Steiger, 75, of Dayton, passed away on June 25, 2025, surrounded by family. Born on April 12, 1950, Phil was a 1968 graduate of Belmont High School. He earned a BBA in Management from the University of Cincinnati in 1973, where he was a member of the fraternity Phi Gamma Delta. He enjoyed a career in business, beginning at State Fidelity, Homestead Federal Savings and Loan and DESC. He went on to support small business as an SBA Officer for Greene County and Vice President for KeyBank. He is survived by his beloved wife of 47 years, Lynn Steiger (Gilbert); his son, Matthew Steiger and daughter Brittany Steiger (Mike Murphy); his sister, Barbara Smith (Ronnie) of Ashland City, TN. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Thelma Steiger. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, July 10, 2025, at Resurrection Lutheran Church, 1315 E. Alex Bell Rd., with visitation beginning at 1:00 p.m., funeral service and reception to follow. To share a memory of Philip or to leave his family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.



