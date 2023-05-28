Steele, Lando F.



Lando F. Steele, age 82 of Dayton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at the River Oaks Memory Care-Community. He was born on November 30, 1940, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of the late Frank & Gertrude H. "Billie" (Dunno) Steele. Mr. Steele was a retired Manager of Duriron Company, Inc. Preceded in death by his son Michael Steele, and his sister Nancy Huesman. He is survived by his loving family, his daughter Tracy Sexton, his son Lando L. Steele, 3 grandchildren Paul Sexton and wife Jessica, Nathan Sexton, and Matthew Sexton, as well as numerous other relatives and many friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton with Rev. Dr. Joel Getts officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. (1 hour prior to service) on Saturday at the funeral home. If so desired memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association in memory of Mr. Lando Steele. Please share your condolences at www.swartfuneralhome.com. Sympathy, Love, and Thinking of You cards may be sent to The Family of Mr. Lando Steele, C/O Swart Funeral Home, 207 E. Central Ave., West Carrollton, Ohio 45449.

