STAVRIDES, Constantine D. "Dino"



Age 68, of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, December 28, 2021. Dino worked in automotive body repair for many years and was a member of The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Demosthenes and Photini; brother, George; cousins, Beulah Lambrinides, Cleo Mullins, Andreas Andrew, Bessie Ageros. Dino is survived by his son, John Nicholas Stavrides; brother and sister-in-law, Dr. Pete and Teresa Stavrides; nieces and nephews Stephanie Gallagher, Daniel Stavrides, and Jason Thompson. Other surviving family members, include cousins Chrisoula Liakos, Georgia Kinder, Cindy Keilholz, Kathy Wasch, Anna Mullins, Venetia Bramlage, Ted Argeroplos, and more cousins here and in Greece. Private funeral services were held Friday with Father Anthony Cook officiating. Interment Woodland Cemetery. A memorial service for family and friends will be held at a later date. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association in Dino's memory. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes.

