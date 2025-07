Staup, Nancy



Of Spruce Pine, NC., went to be with the Lord on June 16, 2025. Survived by sister, Patricia Staup of Spruce Pine, NC; sister, Penny and brother-in-law, Curtis Boyd of Mesa, AZ; niece, Jessica Boyd of Fairborn, OH; niece, Kimberly and nephew-in-law, Clayton Vonderahe; and grand-nephew, Isaiah Boyd of Mesa, AZ. She will be missed by all her relatives and dear friends. There will be no services.



