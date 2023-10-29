Statzer, Harold "Bud"



Harold E. "Bud" Statzer, born on December 1, 1943, in Hamilton, having grown up as a child in nearby Camden, Ohio, peacefully passed away on October 23, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. A loving, friendly, and selfless man, Bud is remembered fondly by all who knew him. Bud was a man of many talents and affiliations. He was a proud member of the Sulphur Grove UMC, Antioch Shrine, Scottish Rite, and Huber Heights Masonic Lodge #777. He also worked at the Wayne Township and Huber Heights Fire Department, eventually obtaining the rank of Lieutenant. His dedication to these institutions reflected his commitment to service and community, values he held dear throughout his life. Bud was also a Veteran of the U.S. Air Force, honoring his country with his service, having served in the Vietnam War. He later worked for the Department of Defense, selling weapons systems for the government, while building lifelong friendships with representatives and their families from other Nations. His commitment to his country was unwavering, and he served with integrity and honor. He further committed himself to service, being Past President of the Huber Heights Fraternal Order of Police Associate Lodge. Bud and his family proudly made Huber Heights their home, since moving from Long Island, New York, in 1978. In 2022, Bud was preceded in death by the love of his life, Madeline "Maddy". The couple shared a love that was evident to all who met them. Bud was the best caregiver to his wife, displaying his selflessness and devotion in the most challenging of times. Their love story is one that will continue to inspire their family and friends. He is also preceded in death by his parents Stanley and Maxine Statzer, and sister Shirley Sinning. Bud is survived by his daughter, Vanessa and Carlton Gibbs; sons, Bryan and Heather, David and Diane; sister, Sandy (Pete) Townsley; brother, Ronald (Maria) Statzer; brother in-law Charles Sinning. He was a doting grandfather to his ten grandchildren, Nicholas, Katie, Ashley, Zachary, Matthew, Jacqueline (Joe), Joseph, Vincent, Patrick and Colin. His family was his pride and joy, and he cherished every moment spent with them. Bud was known for his friendly nature and warm heart. He had a way of making everyone feel welcome and valued. His laughter was infectious, and his stories were always entertaining. He had an incredible ability to connect with people, and his absence will be deeply felt by all who knew him.



Visitation will be held 10-12noon Saturday November 25, 2023 at Baker Hazel Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. Dayton OH 45415. Memorial to begin at 12 noon; just as The Ohio State Buckeyes will kick off the game of the season. Following the service, please stay to eat, drink and cheer on the Buckeyes with Bud's family at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Shriners Hospital.



As we remember Bud, we celebrate a life beautifully lived. A life full of love, service, and dedication to family and country. Bud's legacy is one of compassion, kindness, and selflessness, and his memory will continue to inspire and guide those he left behind. Bud will be deeply missed, but his spirit will live on in the hearts of those he touched. Online memories can be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com



