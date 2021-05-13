X

STARR, Thomas

Age 73, of Trotwood, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, May 8, 2021. Memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, May 15, 2021, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, Ohio 45416. Walk through visitation will

be held one hour prior to service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

