Staples, Nathaniel



age 77 of Dayton departed Jan 19, 2024. Born December 16, 1946, to Nathaniel and Willie Belle Staples. He joined the US Marine Corps in May 1968, upon separating he received his Associate's Degree in Electrical Engineering. Traveling extensively, he lived in New York, Connecticut, Michigan and California. He leaves John Bridges, Mary Warden, Jackie Briggins, many nieces and nephews of Alabama and Ohio; friend David Wright and longtime, best friend Caren Peagler. Visitation 9:00  9:45 a.m., Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at H.H. Roberts Mortuary. Graveside Service 10 AM at Dayton National Cemetery.



