Stanton, Ruth

Stanton (Grathwohl), Ruth E



Ruth E. (Grathwohl) Stanton, age 75 0f Hamilton, passed away Saturday, September 2, 2023. She was born in Hamilton on April 26, 1948, the daughter of Donald B. and Dorothy M. (Wertz) Grathwohl. Ruth was a 1966 graduate of Talawanda High School, had been employed at Ohio Casualty and also had been employed with both the Hamilton and Fairfield Municipal Courts. She was a devoted member of the First United Methodist Church. On August 14, 1970 she was united in marriage to Joseph E. Stanton. Survivors include her sisters, Donna (Richard) Mardis, Mary (Thomas) Brunner, Jean King and Midge (Ben) Morse; two sisters-in-law, Sandra Moore and Jo Grathwohl; numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of nearly 53 years, Joe Stanton; brother, Jim Grathwohl; brother-in-law, Ron King and mother in-law and father-in-law, Ruth and Maurice Shepler. Visitation will be from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Thursday, September 7, 2023 at the Colligan Funeral Home, 437 S 3rd St., Hamilton, OH. Funeral Services will be conducted 11:00 AM Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be directed to the First United Methodist Church, 225 Ludlow Street. Hamilton, OH 45011 in Ruth's memory.



