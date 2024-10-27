Standafer (Harrison), Geraldine



STANDAFER, Geraldine



Age 95, passed away peacefully at home on October 21st, 2024. She was born to Eva and Mack Harrison in Sandgap Kentucky on November 17th, 1928. She was preceded in death by her husband, Massie Standafer (1970); son, James Massie Standafer (1947). She is survived by her five children, David Conley (Gloria) Standafer, Marla Dale (Dave) Scammahorn, Eva Lynn Standafer, Mark Douglas Standafer, Tara Lee (Jim) Buto; eight grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.



