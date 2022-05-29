STAMMEN, Paul Anthony



Paul Anthony Stammen, age 86 of Sun City Center, Florida, and formerly of Vandalia passed away suddenly vacationing in Las Vegas, Nevada, on May 6, 2022. He was born in Celina, Ohio, on May 27, 1935, the son of John and Odelia (Mader) Stammen. Paul grew up in St. Henry, Ohio. He had a full life, setting records in high school. He was a town legend. After high school he was drafted as a catcher by the Brooklyn Dodgers and played four years in their minor league farm system. While playing for the Dodgers, he met and married Shirley Barga. After his baseball career ended, Paul went to Barber College and then opened up The Vandalia Barber Shop in Vandalia where he raised his family. He was an active parishioner at St. Christopher Catholic Church where he coached and sponsored little league baseball teams throughout the seventies and eighties. In 1999, he and Shirley retired and moved to Sun City Center, Florida. They were avid golfers and enjoyed fifteen years playing and enjoying family and friends. They were married for 58 years when she passed away in 2013. Throughout their years



together they traveled extensively, and were very involved in their children's interest and activities. In 2014, he met Sally while being Eucharist Minister at Prince of Peace Church. They married February 28, 2015, and enjoyed seven years together playing golf, bridge and traveling and enjoying many sporting event together.



He is survived by his wife, Sally; children Craig (Vicky), Kenny (Kathy), Paul (Suzie) Stammen and Cindy (Bryan) Ross; step children Sue Ellen Duffy, Brian (Cilla) Hinchey, Kevin (Gwen) and Stephen (Elaine); eight grandchildren Alesha (Brian) Swords, Renee' (Maycee) Mason, Rachel, Veronica, Luke, Kyle (Kelly), Eric and Emily; one great-granddaughter Alexandrea; and several nieces, nephews and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife Shirley and siblings Don, Ralph "Cappy", Pete, Dan Stammen and Millie Link.



A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at Prince of Peace Church, Sun City Center, Florida, on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at 10:00 am. A gathering of family and friends will be held locally on Friday, June 10, 2022, from 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm at the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday at 1:00 pm at the funeral home with Father John Tonkin officiating. Burial will follow in



Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. In lieu of flowers



memorial contributions may be made in Paul's memory to Lifepath Hospice, 3723 Upper Creek Dr., Sun City Center,



Florida 33573 or to Sun City Center Emergency Squad, 720 Ray Watson Dr., Sun City Center, Florida 33573. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.

