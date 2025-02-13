Stamas, Steve C.



age, 81, of Centerville, OH, passed away peacefully with family on February 10, 2025. A visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Monday, February 17, 2025, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd. Kettering, OH 45429. A funeral service will be held the following day, Tuesday, February 18, 2025, at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 500 Belmonte Park N, Dayton, OH 45405 at 11:00AM. A livestream of the service will be available via Annunciation's YouTube channel. Burial at Woodland Cemetery, Dayton. In lieu of flowers, we kindly ask you to consider donating blood. Throughout his journey blood transfusions were life-sustaining for Steve, giving him strength and time with those he loved. Thank you for honoring Steve's memory in such a meaningful way. Monetary donations can be made to Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church or the Dayton Blood Bank (349 S. Main St. Dayton, OH) in his honor. For full remembrances please visit www.Routsong.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com