STAHL, James H.



James H Stahl, age 101, of Miamisburg, Ohio, passed away peacefully at Hospice of Dayton, on Friday, April 22, 2022. James was born July 13, 1920. James was married for 53 years to Inez M. Stahl (Lickliter) who passed away in February of 2002. Together they are survived by their daughter Nancy J. Mott (Michael). James is also survived by his grandchildren Rebecca, James, Ronald and his wife Catherine; great-grandchildren Gavyn, Ian, Aileen, and Kendrick; two nieces



Marjorie, Mary Lou and other loving family members. James was preceded in death by his parents George E. Stahl and



Anna M. Stahl (Sturz); brothers William, and Howard; sisters Margaret, Catherine, and Charlotte.



James was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church and volunteered in their program to feed the homeless. James was



retired from Standard Register where he worked as a printer. He also served in the U.S. Army during WWII. We would like to thank the staff at Sycamore Springs, especially Yolanda, Lynn, and Stephanie. Also, all of the staff at Hospice of



Dayton who helped care for him in his final days.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of Dayton.



