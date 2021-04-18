STAGGS, Donald R.



Feb. 1, 1934 — Jan. 12, 2021



Family and friends of Donald Staggs are invited to celebrate his life with a service in his memory on Saturday, April 24th at 2:00 p.m. at Woodside Cemetery in Middletown.



Following the brief service friends are invited to join the family to share remembrances over refreshments.



Details will be provided at the conclusion of the service.



Donald R. Staggs spent his last days surrounded by his loving and dedicated family, evidencing the love and commitment he had shown throughout his life to each of them. Born on February 1, 1934, in Middletown, Ohio, the eldest son of the late Pauline (Middleton) and Stanley Staggs, he leaves a



legacy of a planful approach to life to be emulated by those who loved him. Don attended Middletown High School and was a veteran of the United States Navy. His Naval assignments took him to Derry, Northern Ireland, where he met the love of his life Jennie (Mary Jane) Hutton on December 26, 1956 (Boxing Day), at a dance at the town's Guildhall. After returning stateside, Don sent his Jennie a ring and a plane ticket. They were married Nov. 23, 1957, in Oxford, Ohio, while he was a student at Miami University. Three children were born to the pair, Collette (Mark) Jacobs, David Staggs and Laurie Tufts.



Don worked for 35 years in the packaging industry starting his career at Interstate Folding Box Co. as a sales estimator and production scheduler. An avid golfer, billiards player and



consummate teacher, Don's patience and good nature impacted all of those that he encountered.



Left to carry on Don's legacy are Jennie, his wife and partner of 63 years, his daughter Collette (Mark) Jacobs and his son David along with his grandchildren Kyle Staggs (Cassandra), Megan Tufts (Ricky Weidle), Al, Saul (Catherine) and Margot Jacobs, and Mia Staggs. Don is also survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Kenneth and Diane Staggs, brother-in-law Joseph Powell, brother Stanley (Butch) Staggs, Jr. (Jenny),



sister Sharlene Fleming and brother Scott Staggs. His younger daughter Laurie and his sister Shirley Powell preceded him in death. Don's friendship and life lessons, which he shared



often and generously, will continue to benefit those who knew him throughout their lives.

