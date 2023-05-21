Stacy, Thelma Nell



Nell Stacy of Monroe, Ohio, completed her earthly journey and arrived in heaven Monday, May 8, after spending six months in the Mt. Pleasant Care Center. Nell, a wife loved and praised by her husband, adored by her children and highly prized as an example of a true Christian by all, was born in Cabool, Missouri to Thomas A. and Faye White April 11, 1934. Nell spent her entire life serving others as the wife of Bob Stacy, senior minister and minister to seniors since 1999 at the Spring Hill Church of Christ in Middletown, Ohio. Nell was an accomplished pianist and vocalist who sang in countless weddings and funerals, led choirs and served as pianist in many of the churches where she and her husband ministered through the years in Kansas, Iowa, Illinois, Arkansas and Ohio. Her husband has always called her "sweet Nell," and thousands of others have called her "a perfect minister's wife." She loved people, and people loved her. She and her husband founded Christ In Youth, an international youth organization which has had an impact on hundreds of thousands of young lives. In that ministry, Nell served as office manager and secretary. Always standing beside her husband in the work of the Lord, in three Christian colleges where he taught, she served as secretary, voice instructor, assistant to the dean of students, all of whom loved her dearly. Nell was known, also, for her culinary skills which included such delicacies as delicious cinnamon rolls, breakfast casseroles and many other favorite delights. Her home was always open to others who were often guests at deliciously prepared meals. Her love of people made her a favorite of all who knew her. Since her death, over 1,000 Facebook comments have been posted in her honor. She is survived by her husband, a son Roger (Vickie), a sister Betty, nine grandchildren: Jacob (Alexia), Stacy (Trevor), Cameron (Edira), Darby (Joe), Evan, Rachel, Bo, Shea and Duke. She is also survived by thirteen great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and thousands of friends throughout the nation and around the world. Preceding Nell in death were her father and mother, step-father (Claude Apperson), a twin daughter (Rhonda Nell), brothers (Bob and Tom White), three nephews and many other relatives and friends. Visitation will be at the Spring Hill Church of Christ, 2021 Brell Drive, Middletown, Ohio June 2, from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m., and a Celebration of Life Service will be at the church June 3 at 10:00 a.m. Greg Marksberry, minister in Lake Nona, Florida and Steve Reeves, minister of the Spring Hill church, will officiate at the funeral service. Memorial gifts may be made to the Spring Hill Church of Christ or to Christ in Youth, Inc. (PO Box B, Joplin, MO, 64802).

