STACY, Mildred M.



Age 91 of Vandalia, passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023, at Randall Residence, Tipp City. She was born in Hazzard, Kentucky, on February 24, 1931, the daughter of Allen and Cassie (Smith) Martin. She ran a daycare with her daughter for over 12 years out of her home in Vandalia and she loved to garden, grow flowers and cook.



She is survived by her daughter Rebecca (Frederick) Hurst; son Jeffrey Stacy; dauther-in-law Sheri Stacy; 8 grandchildren Brandy Daniel, Joshua Stacy, Jeremy Stacy, Timothy Stacy, Hannah Ferrel, Jordan Manier, Andrew Stacy and Aaron Stacy; 10 great-grandchildren; brother Kenneth Martin; sister Christine Patrick; and several nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 38 years Elhannon Stacy Jr. in 1988; son Jerome Stacy; brother Leroy, Arlin and infant brother James; sisters Juanita, Maude and infant sister Joyce. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend and will be missed by all who knew her.



A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, January 6, 2022, from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm at the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral service will be held on Friday at 1:00 pm at the funeral home with Andrew Stacy officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mildred's name to Hospice of Miami County, P.O. Box 502, Troy, Ohio 45373. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.

