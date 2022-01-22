STACY, Jerry



Jerry Stacy, 69, of Waynesville, OH, passed away on January 17, 2022, at Miami Valley Hospital. He was born February 23, 1952, in Hazard, Kentucky. Jerry was self-employed as a painter for 51 years. He was loved by everyone he met. Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, Arvin and Della (Wagers) Stacy. Jerry will be sadly missed by his family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Marsha Stacy; two sons, Jerry (Trina) Stacy and Kevin (Tina) Stacy; two daughters, Betsy (Lamont) Olinger and Kim (Ron) Thompson; 10 grandchildren, Crystal, Brittany, Peyton, Kevin, Hunter, Taylor, Brandon, Abby, Karley and Daniel; 10 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews (loving nephew, Andy) and extended family and a host of friends.



Visitation will be 11:30am - 12:30 pm on Monday, January 24, 2022, at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin Street, Middletown, OH 45044. A Funeral Service will follow at 12:30 pm with Pastor Becky Stacy officiating. Burial will be at Butler County Memorial Park. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.

