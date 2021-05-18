SRODE, William D. "Bill"



Age 88 of Vandalia, passed away Sunday, May 16, 2021. Bill was born Nov. 26, 1932, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late J. William and Vera (Perks) Srode. Bill was a 1950 graduate of Fairview High School, and proudly served his country by serving in the U.S. Army during the Korean War era. Bill was a member of the Vandalia Masonic Lodge # 742 F. & A.M. and the Scottish Rite Valley of Dayton. He was a long-time volunteer in many Vandalia organizations such as Boy Scouts, Optimist Club, and his Vandalia United Methodist Church membership. Bill wrapped up his life mission by volunteering time with the Greater Dayton Emmaus organization. Bill loved his morning breakfast with friends or time with his Emmaus brothers. Most of all, Bill loved his family devoting his final years to playing with his great-grandchildren. Bill was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend to many.



Preceded in death by his sister Jacqueline Slinkard. He is



survived by his wife of 62 years Carol, son David, daughter



Julie (Tim) Wells, grandsons Tony (Meagan Garcia) Wells, Mitch (Emily) Wells, Tommy (Bailey) Wells, great-grandchildren Landon, Madden, Sawyer, Max and Louise Wells, and many nieces, nephew, and cousins. Services will be held 1 p.m.



Friday, May 21st at the Vandalia United Methodist Church, 200 S. Dixie Dr. Vandalia, OH, by Rev. Michael N. Malcosky. The family will receive guests Friday from 11 a.m. until time of services at the church. As a result of COVID-19 masks are



required. Interment Woodland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Vandalia United Methodist Church or the American Cancer Society. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

