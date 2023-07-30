Spurling, Don



Don Kenneth Spurling (72) of Miamisburg, Ohio and formerly of Campbellsville, Kentucky passed away Wednesday July 19th after a short battle with cancer. Greeted in Heaven by his Mother Lucille Minor Spurling, his Father Charles Washington Spurling, his Sister Joyce Elaine Spurling, and his Heavenly Father. Don is survived by brother Randall Spurling (Marsha) of Campbellsville, Kentucky, Sister Judy Garland (Eddie) of Miamisburg, Ohio, Nephews Christopher (Andrea) Garland, Joseph (Amber) Garland and Nieces Robin Garland, Shawna Spurling, Great Nephew Myles Spurling (Shanda) and Great Niece Natasha Sallee (Dylan). He also leaves behind numerous other beloved family members and friends. His Memorial Service will be held in Campbellsville, Kentucky, to be announced at a later date. To share a memory of Don or leave his family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.



