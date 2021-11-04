SPROUT,



Gretchen Kennedy



91, of Leland, MI, died Oct. 28, 2021, at home. Gretchen was born on April 13, 1930, in



Dayton, OH, the daughter of Wilbur and Shirley (Locke)



Kennedy.



She grew up on Fair Valley Farm in Dayton and was blessed by the love of her stepmother, Hannah (Rice)



Kennedy and her extended family, starting in 1935.



Graduating from Oakwood HS ('48), and Monticello College ('50) in Godfrey, IL; Gretchen returned to Dayton and worked in business prior to marrying David J. Sprout at Westminster Presbyterian Church on Sept. 20, 1952. David preceded her in death in 2016.



They spent the next thirty years in the greater Dayton area, working in the home building industry, while raising four



children. They relocated to Sarasota, FL, in 1981, and retired to Leland in 1996. Gretchen served as the business manager of Jan Craig Headcovers, Inc. for many years, both in Dayton and Sarasota. A generous volunteer throughout her life, she was a member of Junior League of Dayton and Sarasota.



She is survived by her brother, James Kennedy (Patricia); her four children, Michael (Holly), Tobin (Laura), Linda (Brian



Bastion), and Jeff (Amy) Sprout; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and numerous extended family.



A private family service will be followed by a celebration of her life, as yet to be determined.



Please share condolences and read the full obituary at



www.martinson.info.