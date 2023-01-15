SPRINKLE, Terrance Dylan



Terrance Dylan Sprinkle, 29, of Springfield, passed away January 10, 2023. He was born October 30, 1993, in Springfield, the son of Terry Sprinkle and Dawn (Gatewood) Fletcher. Terrance enjoyed gaming, listening to music, all types of food and spending time with his loving family. He is survived by his mother; Dawn (Doug) Fletcher, his father; Terry Sprinkle, stepmother; Debra Hall, sister; Danielle Anderson, longtime partner; Megan Alexander, children; Kayliana, Kaidyn, Khloee and Kyrian, special aunt and uncle; Dawn and Danny Saum, siblings of heart; Jdubb, Johnathan, James, Lonie, Kayla, Brandon, Bethany, Pam and Levi. He was preceded in death by Nanny, two brothers and two special cousins. Memorial services will be held at 4:00PM Friday, January 20, 2023, in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Friends may visit with the family from 2:00PM until the time of the services. Those planning on attending the services are asked to wear blue colors to honor Terrance. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

