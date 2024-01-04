Sprinkel, Robert Eugene "Bob"



January 31, 1942 - December 31, 2023. Bob Sprinkel passed away on New Year's Eve after a long illness. He fought bravely, but was unable to overcome his various ailments. Bob loved his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Agnes and Eugene Sprinkel. His wife, Antoinette (Toni) Miller Sprinkel, and his daughter Katharina Stewart were by his side as he passed. Other survivors include his son, Michael (wife, Mary), grandchildren Jonathan, Erik and Laura, his sister, Jane New, of Knoxville, Tennessee, and his niece Elizabeth and nephew David. He graduated from Germantown High School, University of Cincinnati, and earned an MBA from the University of Dayton. His career was spent at Frigidaire before he retired and became an entrepreneur as part owner of a laundromat in Riverside, Ohio. Bob was a philanthropist, reading weekly on radio to help sight-impaired people, hosting visiting Dayton Opera singers and supporting the Dayton Art Institute and local charities including Culture Works, Dayton Performing Arts Alliance, the Dayton Foundation, Goodwill, Hospice of Dayton, University of Dayton, Think TV, WDPR public radio, University of Cincinnati, DayBreak, the Salvation Army, the Parkinson's Foundation and Emmanuel Lutheran Church. Bob was a generous man with both his time and his money. He was a sports enthusiast and supported University of Dayton Basketball, watched college football and was a season ticket holder to the Dayton Dragon's baseball since 2000. Bob had no trouble making friends with everyone he met. He was curious and always learning, he enjoyed travel, visiting in all 50 states and over 70 countries. He brought people together. For years, he hosted family reunions for his family on major holidays, friends and family who didn't have a place to go would get together at the Sprinkel home for dinner. Visitation at Tobias Funeral Home from 2-4pm on Sunday, January 7th, 5471 Far Hills Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45429, with a short visitation from 10-10:30am followed by a Celebration of Life service at 10:30am on Monday, January 8th at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 4865 Wilmington Pike, Kettering, Ohio. The service on Monday will be live streamed at https:// emmanuellc.org/ with burial following at Germantown Union Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers: to your favorite charity or the Agnes M. and Eugene R. Sprinkel Memorial Scholarship at the University of Dayton, 300 College Park, Dayton, Ohio 45469-7052 or to Emmanuel Lutheran Church Endowment Fund. More information may be found at www.tobiasfunerlahome.com



