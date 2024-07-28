SPREHER, JR., Douglas D. "Doug"



SPREHER, Douglas Jr., closed his eyes and woke up in Heaven on July 22, 2024. He was born to his proud parents, Doug, Sr. and Jean (Harris) Spreher on June 1, 1967. He was a 1985 graduate of Northridge High School. He earned dual Bachelor's Degrees in mathematics and history at the University of Montevallo. Doug enjoyed his life to the fullest. He made friends easily and immersed himself in his passions. He loved to cook and would grill dinner regardless of the weather. He listened to all kinds of music and had a gift for being able to pick up any instrument and play it. There was nothing he couldn't build or fix. He had been part owner of Rudy Flyer and still enjoyed horses and horse racing, playing golf, watching NASCAR, and watching the Buckeyes and Browns football games. He could be found any place where he could fly fish and recently spent a day at a mother-son fishing event with his mother  an event he enjoyed so much. Many people never find a great love once, but Doug found it twice. He enjoyed a long term relationship with Stephanie Shrewsbury and together they created the best thing which ever happened to Doug: his son, Zachary and his daughter, Kira. He was also blessed with his soulmate, Lisa Terrell. Waiting to welcome Doug into heaven first was his dad, Doug Sr. They had been apart too long. Also waiting for him were his grandparents, Ellsworth, Sr. and Almeda Harris and paternal grandparents, George and Lula Spreher. Standing in line waiting for him were his uncles and aunts, James and Dorothy Moore, David and Margaret Willis, Ellsworth, Jr., and Lynn Harris, William and Mary Spreher, George Spreher, and John Spreher. His cousins Eric and Will complete the Spreher family reunion. His friends since childhood, Ed Camp and Ron Short, were overjoyed to be with him again. Carrying his love and memory until we are together again are his mother, Jean; sister, Reverend Terri Monnin and her husband, Joe, who was more of a brother than a brother-in-law to Doug; his son, Zachary Spreher and daughter, Kira Spreher, and his nephew, Rob Corman. Stephanie and Lisa will always be grateful for their time with him. Doug had so many people who loved him and we wish we could list all of you. Special thanks to Doug's phenomenal employer and co-workers at PFI Precision and to his fishing buddies at Miami Valley Fly Fishing. You have all been amazing! Instead of sending flowers, please make a donation in Doug's memory to the Prostate Cancer Foundation. In this family, no one fights alone. A Celebration of Doug's life will be held at 7:00 pm, Monday July 29 at the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia with Doug's chosen brother, Reverend Jody Mutter and his sister, Reverend Terri Monnin officiating. The family will receive friends from 4:30 pm until time of service.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com