Sprauer, Charles W.



SPRAUER, Charles W. age 90, of Dayton, passed away Monday, October 21st, 2024 at 10 Wilmington Place in Dayton after a lengthy illness. He was the beloved husband of Nancy (Wyrick) Sprauer for 67 years; proud father to David (Cindy) Sprauer, Daniel (Patricia) Sprauer, Steven (Heather) Sprauer, and Kathryn (Ty) Swain; loving grandfather to Nicole (Joe) Vermeersch, Laura (Jacob) Burns, Scott and Michael Sprauer, Ivan and Scarlett Takacs and Zachary, Nathan and Jakob Swain. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Betty Sprauer and sister-in-law Sarah (Stephen) Severyn along with numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Mary Margaret (Helmig) Sprauer; brothers, Rolland, Joseph and William Sprauer; sisters, Eileen Houser, Marie Shanesy, Margaret Jutte and Louise Hausfeld. He loved to travel and had been to numerous countries. He was a 1956 graduate of the University of Dayton and a lifelong fan of the Flyers having had season tickets for many, many years. Talking to everyone around him gave him great joy maybe more so than the games themselves. He walked, and talked, his way around the Kettering Rec Center for years and made a host of friends there. He had retired from IBM Corporation in 1991 after 34 years of service. The family will receive friends from 9:30 - 10:00 am on Monday, October 28, 2024 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Dayton, 411 E. 2nd Street, Dayton, OH 45402. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:00 am with Fr. Seraphine Lesiriam, Celebrant. Interment will follow at Pyrmont Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the favorite charity of one's choice.To share a memory of Charles or to leave his family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.



