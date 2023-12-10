Spraley, George N.



George N. Spraley, age 66, of Celina, Texas, passed away December 1, 2023. George was born May 20, 1957, in Dayton, Ohio, to Clement F. "Bud" and Elizabeth "Betty" (Gulyas) Spraley. He graduated in 1975 from Centerville High School in Centerville, Ohio. After graduating from high school, George studied Culinary Arts in Germany at the direction of his Chef and Mentor Dieter Krug. In Germany he worked at Hotel Breidenbacher Hof in Dusseldorf, Germany and Hotel Daub in Bremervorde, Germany. Returning to Ohio in 1979 he held numerous positions across restaurant kitchens of southwest Ohio including, Sous Chef at 5 star restaurant La Maisonette in Cincinnati, Ohio and Chef de Cuisine at The Courtyard in Dayton, Ohio. He later would bring his culinary skills to hospitals and retirement communities in Ohio, Florida, Kansas and Texas. In his spare time George loved traveling, gardening, woodworking and most of all preparing gourmet meals for family and friends. He is survived by his son, Michael Wells-Spraley and partner, Isak Coronado of Donna, Texas; former wife, Christina Wells; sisters, Dianne M. Provenza and husband, Salvatore of Carlsbad, California and Frances A. Najar and husband, George of Roanoke, Texas; brothers, Stephen M. Spraley of Kettering Ohio and David A. Spraley and wife, Diane of Charlotte, North Carolina; and cousins, nieces and nephews and his mini Aussies Red and Bud. He was preceded in death by his brother, William T. Spraley and parents, Bud and Betty Spraley. The family will receive friends during a visitation from 3:00 - 5:00 p.m., Thursday, December 14, 2023, at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home, 109 S. Oklahoma Dr., Celina, Texas, 75009 with a rosary beginning at 3:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, December 15, 2023, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 314 N. Rusk Ave., Denison, Texas, 75020. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Denison, Texas. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Soup Man and www.soupmobile.org or SoupMobile, 2490 Coombs St., Dallas, Texas, 75215. The service will be livestreamed at saintpats.net. To convey condolences or to sign an online registry, please visit tjmfuneral.com.



