SPRAGUE, Donna Lynn



Age 73, of Trotwood, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family, on February 1, 2023. She was born on August 4, 1949, to the late Richard Keith and Phyllis Marie (Widmyer) Fletcher in Fremont, Ohio. Donna enjoyed teaching for many years before she retired. She was a member at Grace United Methodist Church in Dayton for more than 40 years, where she also served as the Director of Children's Ministry. In her spare time, Donna enjoyed doing genealogy research, scrapbooking, and creating greeting cards for her family and friends. She was loved by everyone that knew her and was an inspiration to all through her courageous battle with MS. Donna is survived by her beloved husband of 48 years: Mike Sprague, son: Christopher (Kelly) Sprague, daughter: Jennifer (Jason) Colbert, grandchildren: Brooklynn, Morgan, Carter, and Christian, brother: Jim (Dulce) Fletcher, sister: Karen (Dave) Dray, brother-in-law: Don (Pat) Sprague, along with a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends who will miss her dearly. The family will be having a Memorial Service for Donna at 2:00 pm, Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Grace United Methodist Church (1001 Harvard Blvd, Dayton, OH 45406) with Pastor Sherry Gale officiating. A Visitation for family and friends will take place on Saturday from 1:00 pm until the time of her service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton (324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, OH 45420), or to the National MS Society via Donna's memorial page at https://mssociety.donordrive.com/campaign/Donna-s-Good-Fight (National MS Society PO Box #91891, Washington, D.C. 20090 – 1891). Online condolences may be made to the family at:



