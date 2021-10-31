SPRAGG, Sonja H.



Sonja H. Spragg, 91, of Springfield, passed away on October 22, 2021, at Oakwood Village. She was born on March 17, 1930, in Alliance, Ohio, to



Robert and Eva (Winner) Hillgreen. Sonja graduated from Wittenberg College, class of 1953, where she was a



member of the Chi Omega



Sorority. She married E. Dean Spragg in 1955. She was a member of Junior Service League, Young Woman's Mission and as a board member of the Clark Memorial Home. She was a member of First Lutheran Church for over 50 years. Sonja is survived by her two sons, Robert (Sharon McDorman) Spragg of Springfield, Ohio, and Anthony (Shari) Spragg of Lebanon, Ohio; three grandchildren, Lauren A. (William) Hensley, Jillian I. (Daniel) Gutierrez, Cameron D. Spragg; eight great-grandchildren; one sister, Judy (Gene "Skip") Markley Sr. and two brothers-in-law. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband E. Dean Spragg; grandson, Connor R. Spragg; one sister, Linnea and a brother, Robert Jr. A celebration of Sonja's life will be held at First Lutheran Church, 30 S. Wittenberg Ave., Springfield, on Friday, November 5, 2021, at 2:00pm. Family and friends are invited to gather one hour



prior to the service from 1-2pm. Private inurnment will be at Rose Hill Burial Park. Memorial gifts may be made to First



Lutheran Church Organ Fund. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving Sonja's family. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com.



