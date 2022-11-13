SPITLER, Doris M.



Age 87 of Eaton, OH, formerly of New Lebanon, OH, and Fairfield Glade, TN, joined her husband in Heaven on Friday, November 11, 2022. She was born in New Lebanon, OH, to Roy and Clara (Fuls) Brower on May 4,1935.



Doris was a God loving woman who enjoyed golfing with her husband, so much so that they retired to Fairfield Glade, Tennessee, which is known for its golf courses. She also had a fun time gambling and going to the casino with her children and daughter-in-law, loved collecting pigs and was very involved in Women's Ministry down in Tennessee. She will be deeply missed by those who knew her.



She is preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband of 54 years, Royce; son-in-law, Bob Furrey and her brother, Paul Brower Sr. Doris is survived by her children, Sheila Furrey and Dennis (Patti) Spitler; grandchildren, Lori (Scott) Trunck, Bob Furrey Jr., Christopher Spitler, and Nicole (Marcus) Vance; great-grandchildren, Hunter and Hayden Trunck, Tiara and Anthony Furrey and Cooper and Finley Vance; her sisters, Evelyn Musselman and Lois (Charles) Spitler, along with her close special friend, Lynn Riley.



A visitation will be held for Doris on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Preble Memory Gardens Funeral Center from 11:00am to 1:00pm, with funeral services starting at 1:00pm with Pastor Bryon Gevedon officiating. Burial will follow at Preble Memory Gardens Cemetery after services. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to: "Hospice of Dayton" or "West Alexandria Church of the Brethren" in honor of Doris. For condolences please visit: www.rlcfc.com.

