SPIERS, Bert



Bert Spiers age 86 of Hamilton, passed away on Monday, July 26, 2021. He was born on April 19, 1935, in Hamilton, the son of the late James and Ollie (nee Guthrie) Spiers. He was married to Lorretta Spiers, and she preceded him in death in 2016. Bert retired from Pease Industries after many years of service. He is survived by four children Rick, Cindy, Lisa (Cliff) and Roger (Tammy); eight grandchildren; and one sister Barb. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, other family and close friends. Bert was also preceded in death by six siblings Richard, Marie, Harry, Roy, Shirley, and Frank. Visitation will be on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 10:00AM until the time of the funeral at 11:00AM with Pastor Tyler Green officiating. Entombment to follow in his private estate mausoleum in Rose Hill Burial Park. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com.

