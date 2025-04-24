Spielman, Jay R.



It is with great sadness that Jay Robert Spielman, age 72 has departed this life on Sunday, April 20, 2025, after a courageous struggle with complications of a fall. He was born August 1, 1952 in Cleveland, Ohio the son of the late Max Spielman and Rosaland (Fink) Spielman.



He will be sorely missed by his loving and devoted wife of 50 years, Nancy Palmer, his sisters Jan Zimmer and Barbara Passero, his best friend in the world Greg Stryker and his sister-in-law Linda Stryker. He also leaves behind others very close to him, sister- in- law Amy Peters, David Palmer and wife Patti, John Palmer and niece Crystal Palmer. He also leaves his childhood friends Gary Traxton and Paul Blake, in addition to many friends and co-workers over the years. He will also be missed by his beloved cats, Cairo, Emmylou, Bijou and Diego. Jay was also preceded in death by his brother Edward.



Jay was a kind, quiet person who grew up in Cleveland, Ohio, and attended The Ohio State University where he obtained his Geology degree and met his future wife, Nancy in a Zoology class. They married on Friday the 13th of September, 1974.



He embarked on his career in Geology with the Bureau of Land Management where he was posted for 25 years in Billings, Montana, a state they knew little about at the time, and then moved to Santa Fe, New Mexico for another 15 years. After retirement, he and Nancy moved back to Ohio and took up residence in Oxford, Ohio.



Jay loved the west; he loved the mountains and the outdoors, hiking, fossil hunting, biking and nature photography - and he loved his cats. Jay was an accomplished woodworker and furniture maker. He loved puzzles and games and spent hours on them. He did his civic duty as a poll worker for many years.



In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to Yellowstone Forever, PO Box 1857, Bozeman, MT, 59771. Yellowstone was his favorite place in the US. Gravesite services only at Heritage Acres Memorial Sanctuary, 796 Locust Corner Road, Cincinnati, OH, 45245 for a green burial, with Rabbi Simon Stratford, officiating. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, Fairfield is serving the family. www.websterfuneralhomes.com



