Spidell, Nettie M.



age 88, departed this life on Saturday, April 12, 2025, in Dayton, Ohio. She is survived by many loving family and friends. The visitation is 10 AM. Followed by an 11 AM service on Friday, April 25, 2025 at H. H. Roberts Mortuary, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave. Interment Woodland Cemetery. HHRoberts.com



