SPICER, Robert

Obituaries
Robert Spicer, age 91, of Franklin, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Hospice of Butler Warren County. Robert was born in Altro, KY on October 23, 1931, to the late Ernest and Kate (Bryant) Spicer. Robert had a distinguished military service in the U S Army during the Korean War receiving a Purple Heart, was employed with General Motors for over 25 years, was a leader in the Boy Scout of America and was an active member of First Baptist Church of Franklin. Robert was preceded in death by his son, Michael Spicer; his two brothers and five sisters. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Blanche (Raleigh) Spicer; two grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; his daughter-in-law, Cheryl Morgan; his sister-in-law, Georgia Turner; numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral Services are 1pm Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E 2nd St., Franklin, OH, with Pastor Clyde McCammack officiating. Burial will be in Springboro Cemetery with military honors. Visitation will be Wednesday from 11am to 1pm at the funeral home.

Funeral Home Information

Anderson Funeral Home

1357 E 2nd St

Franklin, OH

45005

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/anderson?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

