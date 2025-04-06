Spencer, Mary



Mary Spencer, age 75, of Springfield, Ohio, transitioned peacefully on March 28, 2025. Born on July 7, 1949. She was preceded in death by her mother, Cora Maxine Spencer, with whom she shared an unbreakable bond. Mary was a proud graduate of Wittenberg University, where she cultivated her love of learning and commitment to excellence. She went on to dedicate 30 years of faithful service to the Social Security Administration, retiring with honor after a long and impactful career. Her work was marked by integrity, professionalism, and a sincere desire to help others, values she carried into every aspect of her life. Kind-hearted, humble, and wise, Mary will be remembered for her unwavering support of those she loved. Her presence brought peace, her words brought comfort, and her actions reflected a life grounded in quiet strength and selflessness. Her memory will be cherished by her devoted cousin and caregiver, Kelly Geneane Clarke, whose care and love were a source of strength and comfort. She is also survived by cousins, Jacqueline Shipp of Griffin, Georgia, Kimberly Brown of Springfield, Ohio, Tod (Patricia) Shipp of Fairburn, Georgia, and Donovan (Kimberly) Shipp of Canton, Georgia. Mary's circle of love extended beyond family. She also leaves behind her dearest friends, Patty Gentry Young and Maggie, whose lasting friendships brought her immense joy and companionship throughout her life. She will be deeply missed by many extended family members, former colleagues, and friends. Visitation is Monday, April 7, 2025, from 10 a.m. until the time of the Celebration of Life at 11 a.m. in El Bethel Temple. Burial is Tuesday, April 8, 2025 at 1 p.m. in Ferncliff Cemetery. Mary Spencer's legacy is one of service, love, and grace. Her life was a quiet yet powerful example of integrity and kindness, and her memory will forever live on in the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to know and love her. Arrangements provided by the Robert C. Henry Funeral Home. www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com



