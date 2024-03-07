Spencer, Mark



Mark Spencer, of Springfield, Ohio, was called home to be with the Lord Tuesday, March 5th, 2024. Mark was born June 30th, 1963, to parents Elza and Ina Mae (King) Spencer. Mark spent a good majority of his childhood in Campton, Kentucky on his grandfather's farm. Mark worked as a manager in the food industry for many years, working at Rax, Tim Horton's, Fazoli's, Hardee's and Wendy's. After that, he went on to be the night janitor at Possum School before he retired. In retirement, he became a fulltime Pastor at United Holiness Church in Springfield, Ohio. He was also a self-proclaimed handyman who would do anything and everything for someone in need. Mark loved many things, Jesus, guitars, tractors, Ford's, his loving wife, his children, grandchildren and most importantly Little Debbie snack cakes. Mark is survived by his wife and best friend, Patricia Spencer, children; Gracie (Joel) McDargh, Sarah Spencer, Josh (Kaylee Wren) Spencer, and Taylor Spencer, grandchildren; Finn McDargh and Ellis McDargh, brother; Randy (Rose) Spencer, sister; Nadine Spencer, mother-in-law; Karen Smith, brother-in-law; Bryan (Brenda) Smith, sister-in-law; Doris Spencer and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. Mark was proceeded in death by his parents Elza and Ina Mae (King) Spencer, brothers; Roger Spencer, Bennie Spencer, Arnold Spencer and HC Spencer, sisters; Thelma Miller and Cleta Chance, nephews; David Miller, Kevin Spencer, Wallie Spencer and Mitchel Spencer, and son-in-law; Zach McDaniel. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Saturday in the Victory Faith Center. Friends may visit with the family from 10-11 am. Mark will be buried in the Spencer Family Cemetery in Campton, Kentucky. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



