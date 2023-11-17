Spencer, Julie Marie



Spencer, Julie Marie, 47, of Springfield, passed away on Monday, November 13, 2023 at The James Cancer Hospital, Columbus, Ohio. She was born in Manchester, Missouri on February 4, 1976 to Jerre Spencer and Sue (Bailey) Kline. Julie worked for DaVita for the past 24 years. She was a 1994 graduate of Catholic Central High School and a 1999 graduate of Clark State. She loved all sports, especially Ohio State, Notre Dame and the Cincinnati Bengals. But, she loved nothing more than to watch Abbey, Caitlyn and Matt play their sports. In addition to her father and mother, survivors include the Dad who raised her since age 2, Larry Kline; step mother, Vonnie; brother and sister in-law, Stephen (Julie) Spencer; half-sister, Kristin Spencer; two step brothers, Larry Kline, II and Jeff Kline; aunts and uncles, Chris (Ron), Karen (Mike), Nancy (Tom), Theresa (Trent), Terry (Robbie), Gary, Bonnie (Bill), Sharon (Tony) and Cindy; two nieces, Abigail and Caitlyn; nephew, Matthew and numerous cousins. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Wilbur and Mary Ellen Bailey. Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Monday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Her funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home with Father John MacQuarrie officiating. Memorial donations may be made to The James Cancer Hospital.



