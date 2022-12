SPEARS, Ann Elise



Age 74 of Hamilton, passed away Thursday, December 15, 2022, at her home. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on December 14, 1948, the daughter of Mathias and Rita (Arno) Fuchs. On April 13, 1965, she married John A. Spears. Ann Had worked at Bayer Becker engineers, retiring in 2016. She was a member of St. Ann Church.



Survivors include her husband, John; children, Elise Spears, Christine Amann, Mia Kist-Spears; 8 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; brothers, Tom Fuchs, Mike (Melissa) Fox; sisters, Terry (Donald) Jeffries, Rita Enderle, and Mary Jo Miller.



Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by a brother, Matt Fuchs and a sister, Linda Robbins.



Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30am Monday, December 19, 2022, in St. Ann Church, 3000 Pleasant Ave., followed by entombment in St. Stephen Mausoleum. The family will receive friends from 9:30-10:30am Monday at church. Online register book available at



