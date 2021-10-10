springfield-news-sun logo
SPEARMAN, Margaret

SPEARMAN, Margaret

Departed October 3, 2021. A lifelong member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, retiree of the U.S. Postal Service, an active member of the Postal Workers Retiree Union. She was honored several times for outstanding contributions to the community. Preceded in death by husband Leslie O. Spearman. She leaves: Daughters Janice Williams and Yolanda

Spearman; Son Leslie

Spearman (Lashonda); Nephew Ralph McGinnis Jr.; Niece

Darlene Davis (Ricky); Caregivers: Yevene and Faustine

Humphrey; 7 Grandchildren; 11 Great-Grandchildren and 1 Great-Great-Grandchild; other Relatives and Special Friends. Funeral service will be held at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, 1

Diamond Avenue, Dayton, OH, on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. Family will receive friends one hour before service. MASKS REQUIRED and LIMITED SEATING. Interment:

Dayton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be donated to Muevelo Cares Inc. who assists cancer patients locally. P.O. Box 292482, Kettering, OH 45429. HHRoberts.com.

