SPEARMAN, Larry J.



Age 78, of Dayton, OH, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Thurs., Sept. 16, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence Junior and Ardath Joan



Spearman. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Carla Spearman; daughters, Andria (Dave) Shoebridge and Victoria (Michael) Lucas; sisters, Vickie Spearman and Cynthia (Ken) Ross; 5 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Memorial visitation will take place from 4:30 PM until 6:30 PM on Tues., Sept. 21, 2021, at Tobias Funeral Home - Belmont Chapel, 648 Watervliet Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Larry's memory may be sent to Hospice of Dayton, 324



Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

