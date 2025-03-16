Spayth, Barbara



Barbara Spayth, 90, of Springfield, passed away March 10, 2025 at Springfield Regional Hospital. She was born July 10, 1934 to Floyd and Marie (Folck) McNeil. Barbara retired from WPAFB after 30 years' service in 1987. She married Tom Spayth on July 11, 1953, and they had one daughter, Cheryl Ann Spayth Schutte, who preceded her in death in 1999. Other survivors include three granddaughters, Jennifer Schutte (Matt Barach), Kristen Schutte Shope and husband Dwayne, and Lindsey Schutte Law and husband Pat; two great-grandsons, Wade Alan Shope and Jace Law; great-granddaughter, Brooke Shope; and son-in-law, Bob Schutte. Per Barbara's wishes, she is to be cremated with internment in Ferncliff Cemetery. There will be no visitation or service. Arrangements entrusted to the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



