springfield-news-sun logo
X

SPARKS, Vanzel

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

SPARKS, Jr., Vanzel

Vanzel Sparks Jr., passed away the morning of July 25th, 2022. The people who knew him, and loved him got to experience such a vivacious spirit with so much to give to the world.

He loved his beautiful children. Aside from his children, his true love was always riding his Harley. He'd smile at the slightest suggestion for a good ride!

He was survived by his six children: Amber, Damien, Cheyenne, Lakota, Elzie and Lucy, also his two grandsons: Jayden and Ethan.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
REKE, Diane
2
SHAFOR, Thomas
3
GOODWIN, Irene
4
HATTERY, John
5
HERBERT, James
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top