SPARKS, Vanzel

SPARKS, Jr., Vanzel



Vanzel Sparks Jr., passed away the morning of July 25th, 2022. The people who knew him, and loved him got to experience such a vivacious spirit with so much to give to the world.



He loved his beautiful children. Aside from his children, his true love was always riding his Harley. He'd smile at the slightest suggestion for a good ride!



He was survived by his six children: Amber, Damien, Cheyenne, Lakota, Elzie and Lucy, also his two grandsons: Jayden and Ethan.

