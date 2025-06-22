Sparks, Robert Steven "Rob"



Robert "Rob" Steven Sparks, age 41, of Middletown, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 16, 2025. He was born on May 19, 1984, in Middletown, Ohio, to Larry and Wanda (Risen) Sparks.



Rob was a dedicated production technician at Precision Strip and attended Towne Church. He was a man of many passions racing, hunting, fishing, traveling, and spending time outdoors were among his favorite pastimes. More than anything, Rob cherished the moments spent with his family and friends.



Rob had a magnetic personality and a wonderful sense of humor that lit up every room he entered. He brought laughter and joy to everyone he met and will be remembered for his kind heart and fun-loving spirit.



He is survived by his loving mother, Wanda Sparks; the love of his life, Holly Tucker; his sons, Logan and Marcus Klepper; his brother, Mike (Kendra) Sparks; sister, Amy (Paully) Fletcher; niece, Mary Fletcher; nephews, Dustin Sparks and Liam Doner; and an overabundance of extended family and friends who loved him deeply.



Rob was preceded in death by his father, Larry Sparks, along with several other cherished loved ones who welcomed him home with open arms.



To honor Rob's memory, the family kindly requests that guests bring a photo they shared with him to the visitation. These photos will be displayed and lovingly kept by the family as a lasting tribute to his life.



A visitation will be held Monday, June 23, 2025, from 3:00 PM -7:00 PM at the Moose Lodge# 501, 3009 South Main St. OH 45044. A celebration of life service will be held Tuesday, June 24, 2025, at 12:00 PM at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Ave. Middletown, OH 45005. Interment will be at Fairview Cemetery. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.



