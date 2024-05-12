Spang, Michael Gerard



SPANG, Michael Gerard  Michael passed away on April 26, 2024 in Leesburg, Alabama. He was born and raised in Dayton, Ohio and was a 1973 graduate of Chaminade High School. He was preceded in death by father, Fred Spang; mother, Ruth Spang; sisters, Ruthie Spang, Mary Lou Rachlow, Beverly Wherle and Jo Ann Pund; brothers Fred Spang, Jr. and Joseph Spang. He is survived by wife of 46 years, Lisa Spang and son, Anthony Spang (Robin) and grandson, Colin Newman. Also survived by brothers, James Spang, Norman Spang (Leslie) and Donald Spang (Irina) and sisters, Linda Everidge, Rose Lischke, Theresa Lischke (Bob) and Carolyn Howick (Craig) and many nieces and nephews. For the last ten years, Mike made his home at Chesnut Bay Resort in Leesburg, Alabama. He loved his home on the lake and enjoyed driving the golf cart around talking to residents and visitors. He never met a stranger. He also loved to shoot pool and play cards with his wife in the "man cave". He will be greatly missed by both family and friends. There will be a visitation Wednesday, May 15, 2024 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 310 Allen Street, Dayton, Ohio, 45410 starting at 10:00 am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Hospital (www.stjude.org) or Alzheimer's Association (www.act.alz.org). To leave a message or share a special memory of Michael with his family, please visit: www.tobias-fh.com.



