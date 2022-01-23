Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

SPANG, Joseph

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

SPANG, Joseph David "Joe Kidd"

Age 66, of Beavercreek, passed away unexpectedly at Sunday, January 9, 2022. He was born November 21, 1955, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of the late Frederick and Ruth Spang. Joe is

survived by his significant other, Pamela Pistoria; daughter, Heather Pistoria (Bradley Crowley) and their children, Wyatt, Westyn, and Hadley; step-daughter, Elizabeth Pistoria and her children, Cameron, Riley, and Levi; as well as 9 siblings. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Newcomer Funeral Home, Kettering, OH.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
ADKINS, David
2
PRIM, Rita
3
POEHLMANN, Kelsi
4
MEYER, DENNIS
5
RICHARDS, BARBARA
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top