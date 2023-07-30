Sowers, Robert Dale "Bob"



In Loving Memory of Robert (Bob) Dale Sowers, age 67, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, with his wife of 44 years, Carolyn, at his side. Born in Dayton, Ohio, on November 8, 1955, Bob was the son of Robert F. Sowers and Doris Sowers. He spent his early years in Northridge, Ohio, before moving to West Milton and attending Milton-Union Schools, graduating Milton-Union High School in 1974. Bob's passion for sports became evident during his time at Milton-Union High School. Bob was a standout athlete, a cross country team member, and played baseball, basketball, and football, proudly representing #16. His legacy as the quarterback of the football team lives on through the records he set during his time there.



Following his graduation, Bob attended the University of Cincinnati, making the baseball team as a walk-on before pursuing his education at Wright State University. He embarked on a fulfilling career in public service, dedicating over 20 years to the City of West Milton as the Water Plant Operator and then Service Director. Bob then moved on to the Miami County Engineer Office and concluded his professional career at the City of Fairborn as the Public Works Director. Bob retired in 2012 after 36 years of service in city and county government work, holding a Class 3 Professional Water and Wastewater Operator License.



Beyond his professional accomplishments, Bob was deeply involved in the community. He volunteered on the City of West Milton Park Board and the West Milton Veterans Memorial Committee, showing his genuine care for the community and veterans. Bob's generosity and witty sense of humor made him a cherished friend to many, participating in bowling, softball, and golf leagues, as well as trivia nights and poker games with loved ones. Bob loved gathering friends for golf outings and trips to Park Mammoth Golf Club and Perry Park Golf in Kentucky. This summer, Bob ended his golfing career on a high note by achieving his second hole-in-one, which is a remarkable accomplishment.



While Bob enjoyed simple evenings at home reading and spending time with Carolyn and their dogs, he was also the host of the Buckeye football game parties on Saturdays in the fall. You could always find him cheering on the Cincinnati Bengals the next day. Whether it was the UD Flyers, Columbus Blue Jackets, or Cincinnati Reds, and whether you called him Bob, Bobby Dale, or Bob City, you knew it was about bringing family and friends together more than it was the sports.



Bob was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Bill Morris, brother-in-law, Larry Smith, mother Doris Sowers, and father Robert F. Sowers.



He is survived by his adoring wife, Carolyn Sowers, siblings Joyce (Tim), Jeff, and Lori, brother-in-law, Harold (Sue), and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.



Intelligent, kind-hearted, and quick-witted, Bob always strengthened and loved those around him, his presence will be missed but will be remembered always.



In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made in Bob's name to the Genitourinary Cancers and Medical Oncology Research Fund (fund number 316905) at the Ohio State University James Cancer Hospital. The family is profoundly grateful for the work and passion of the team at the Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center in their tireless efforts to treat and cure cancer.



A gathering of family and friends to celebrate Bob's life will take place from 4:00 to 7:00 pm on August 2, 2023, at Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home, 327 West Main Street, Tipp City, OH 45371. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fringsandbayliff.com.



