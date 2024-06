Southern, John "Jack"



Jack was born in Sharon, PA on June 3, 1946. Jack was a fiber artist who created exquisite wearable art which he displayed and sold at art shows across many states. He was a member of the Union and Machinist Clubs. Jack loved life, music, all holidays, good times, sunshine, and his beloved Indians and Browns. If you were lucky enough to know Jack, please raise a glass in his memory. I miss you, Eileen.



