SOUTHARD, Samuel Lyle

SOUTHARD, Sr.,



Samuel Lyle



Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Hospice of Dayton. He was born on January 13, 1940, in Neptune, New Jersey, to Samuel Brown Southard and Dorothy May Southard.



Preceding him in death are his parents; his brother, Arthur Southard; his two sons, Arthur Southard and Samuel Lyle Southard, Jr.; two grandchildren, Katrina Ison Butler Prichard and Shaun Southard.



Left to cherish his memory are his children, Dorothy DiLello, Gina (Sam) Logan, Ricki (Scott) McMillin, and Michael (Julie) Southard; his grandchildren, Raymond DiLello, Melissa (Steve) Conklin, Shannon Southard, Kristin Southard, Alisha Thacker, Zachary Southard, Stephanie Thacker, Cody Cheatwood, Samuel Logan, Kaitlin Southard, Zachary McMillin; twelve great-grandchildren; the Whitted Family and many neighbors and friends.



Family and friends are invited to gather on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 1:00pm at Miami Shores Baptist Church, located at 4000 Vance Road, Moraine, OH 45439. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00pm with Pastor Doug Surber officiating.

