SOUTH, Joseph William



Age 75, of Darke County, formerly of Dayton, went home to be with the Lord Monday, September 20, 2021. Joe was born August 14, 1946, to Belford and Kay (Acree) South. A graduate of Trotwood Madison High School in 1964, he joined the Army directly after, and was stationed in Germany. Upon his return to the States, Joe settled down, starting his family as well as his business, South and Associates, which he ran for over 20 years. He loved being outdoors, whether



enjoying a round of golf or mowing his grass. Joe was an



intelligent and patient man who treated people with fairness and compassion. He loved the Lord and will be missed by all who knew and loved him. He is preceded in death by his



parents, and his long-time girlfriend, Audrey Laack. Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Judy (Jeff) Aldrich; grandchildren, Cody Malott, Durban Aldrich, and London



Aldrich; sister, Debbie Nelson; aunt, Margaret Steinway; and longtime friend, Mark Coning. Memorial contributions may be made in Joseph's name to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, 324



Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. Private family services will be held at a later date. Fond memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com.

